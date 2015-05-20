NEW YORK May 20 A former employee of Bernard
Madoff was sentenced to nine months of home detention but no
prison time on Wednesday for falsifying documents and other
crimes, in light of his extensive cooperation with U.S.
authorities investigating Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi
scheme.
Eric Lipkin was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Laura
Taylor Swain in New York, nearly four years after he pleaded
guilty to conspiracy, bank fraud and other charges.
The sentencing came one day after another cooperating
defendant, former Madoff controller Enrica Cotellessa-Pitz, also
avoided prison.
"To be part of the worst financial fraud ever is an
embarrassment I'll have to live with for the rest of my life,"
Lipkin told Swain on Wednesday.
Lipkin began working at Bernard L. Madoff Investment
Securities as a teenager thanks to his father, Irwin, one of
Madoff's longest-serving employees.
Irwin Lipkin also pleaded guilty in connection with the
fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced in July.
Though there was no evidence Eric Lipkin knew of the Ponzi
scheme itself, prosecutors said his crimes helped Madoff conceal
the fraud's existence.
As the assistant to Madoff's deputy Frank DiPascali, Lipkin
helped create fake documents for foreign investors and outside
auditors, including examiners from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, prosecutors said.
In 2006 and 2007, at Madoff's behest, Lipkin created forged
clearinghouse reports intended to convince potential
investigators that the firm held securities it did not,
according to the government.
As the firm's payroll clerk, Lipkin also falsely reported to
the U.S. Department of Labor that several friends and relatives
of top Madoff employees - including Bernard Madoff's
sister-in-law Marion and his housekeeper in Florida - worked at
the firm so they could continue to receive salaries and
benefits, prosecutors said.
Lipkin's illegal activity extended beyond the firm, as well;
prosecutors said he and DiPascali created an inflated account
statement so he could try to secure a home construction loan.
Prosecutors credited Lipkin with corroborating information
provided by DiPascali, who became the government's star witness
at the criminal trial of five former Madoff aides. The aides -
back-office director Daniel Bonventre, portfolio managers
Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi and computer programmers
Jerome O'Hara and George Perez - were convicted on all counts
last year.
All told, 15 defendants have pleaded guilty or been
convicted at trial in connection with the Madoff fraud, which
cost investors an estimated $17 billion in lost principal.
The case is U.S. v. Lipkin, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, 10-cr-228.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Andrew Hay)