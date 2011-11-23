WASHINGTON Nov 23 A Hungarian man pleaded
guilty in U.S. court on Wednesday to hacking into Marriott
International Inc MAR.N computers and threatening to reveal
confidential information if the hotel operator did not offer
him a job, the Justice Department said.
It said Attila Nemeth, 26, pleaded guilty in federal court
in Baltimore, Maryland, under a deal with prosecutors. He was
caught as a result of an undercover sting operation by U.S. law
enforcement authorities.
Nemeth faces up to ten years in prison for transmission of
malicious computer code and up to five years in prison for
threatening to expose confidential company information. The
judge set sentencing on Feb. 3.
According to the plea agreement, Nemeth sent on Nov. 11,
2010, an initial email to Marriott employees advising that he
had been accessing company computers for months and had
obtained proprietary information.
He threatened to reveal the information if Marriott did not
give him a job maintaining the company's computers, according
to the documents. He admitted he installed malicious software
that gave him a backdoor into the computer system.
Marriott in November last year created the identity of a
fictitious employee for use by the U.S. Secret Service in an
undercover operation to communicate with Nemeth.
Nemeth, believing he was communicating with Marriott human
resources personnel, continued to call and email.
In January, he arrived at Washington Dulles Airport on a
ticket purchased by Marriott for what he thought was an
employment interview.
During the interview conducted by an undercover Secret
Service agent, Nemeth admitted he accessed Marriott's computer
system and demonstrated how he did it.
U.S. officials said the loss to Marriott caused by Nemeth
ranged between $400,000 and $1 million in salaries, consultant
expenses, and other costs associated with the intrusion.
