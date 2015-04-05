April 5 A man was in custody on Sunday in connection with the discovery of human remains found in a duffel bag about a half-mile from the Cambridge campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, law enforcement authorities say.

Police said the bag containing the remains was discovered on Saturday morning after police were alerted to a "suspicious" item.

A video then led police to a building where body parts were discovered inside, according to a press release issued by the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The area of the discovery is known as Loughery Way, a pedestrian walkway near the headquarters of biotech firm Biogen , according to a report by Boston.com

Police were able to identify the remains, and took the suspect into custody on Saturday on charges of accessory after the fact to assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and improper disposal of a body. Authorities did not release the name of the victim or the suspect.

The Cambridge Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; editing by Jason Neely)