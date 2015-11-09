By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 9 A New York lawyer went on trial
on Monday on charges he participated in a scheme involving the
impersonation of a successful businessman that was aimed at
fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars to buy Maxim
magazine.
Harvey Newkirk, a former lawyer with the law firm Bryan Cave
LLP, helped convicted con man Calvin Darden Jr. pretend to be
his father, a retired senior executive with United Parcel
Service Inc, in order to sell lenders on the $31 million
deal, a prosecutor told jurors in federal court in Manhattan.
Newkirk, 39, had an undisclosed stake in the entity being
used to pursue the men's magazine, and "lied over and over" in
hopes of pushing the transaction through, Assistant U.S.
Attorney Andrew Adams said in his opening statement.
Those lies included telling lenders that Calvin Darden Sr.,
a board member at Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc and Target
Corp in addition to being a former senior vice president
for operations at UPS, was putting up collateral for the loans.
"This is a case about greed and lies by a corrupt attorney,"
Adams said.
Jonathan Harris, Newkirk's lawyer, countered that his client
had himself been defrauded. Harris said Darden was now seeking
to pull off another con by testifying against Newkirk in hopes
of receiving a more lenient sentence.
"He was duped and used by Calvin Darden Jr.," Harris said of
his client.
Newkirk was charged in April with wire fraud and other
offenses, five months after Darden pleaded guilty to wire fraud
charges related to the magazine deal.
Prosecutors said Darden and Newkirk, then counsel at Bryan
Cave, provided fake bank account statements and emails to
lenders to borrow more than $8 million and were attempting to
secure a further $20 million to buy the magazine.
The prosecution said Darden's scheme with Newkirk led to the
2013 announcement that Maxim's then-owner, Alpha Media Group
Inc, partly owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP, would sell the magazine to a company
headed by the elder Darden.
The $31 million deal did not go through and Alpha Media
eventually sold Maxim to Biglari Holdings Inc.
Darden, 41, pleaded guilty in 2005 to New York state charges
that in a prior career as a stockbroker, he stole almost $6
million from three Wall Street firms and eight investors. He
served about 4-1/2 years in prison.
The case is U.S. v. Newkirk, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00534.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)