By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK Dec 9 A New York lawyer "lied over and over" to lenders and others to help a felon fraudulently raise money to buy Maxim magazine, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday at the close of a trial.

As part of the scheme, lawyer Harvey Newkirk assisted convicted con man Calvin Darden Jr in impersonating his father, a retired senior executive with United Parcel Service Inc , to secure financing for the $31 million deal, prosecutor Sarah Paul said in Manhattan federal court.

In her closing argument, Paul asked jurors to reject claims that Newkirk, formerly a counsel at the law firm Bryan Cave LLP, was oblivious to the fraud or Darden's impersonation of his father, Calvin Darden Sr.

"The defendant was not a dupe or a victim," she said. "Instead, he knew what Junior was doing."

Priya Chaudhry, Newkirk's lawyer, countered that her client had fallen prey to Darden, a "master con artist."

She said Newkirk was an "innocent man caught in a Greek tragedy" involving the father and son, who were seeking to pin blame on Newkirk to minimize the elder's liability to lenders and the younger's potential sentence.

"Like the other victims, Junior ran his con on Harvey too," Chaudhry said.

Newkirk, 39, was charged in April with wire fraud and other offenses, five months after Darden pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges related to the deal to buy the men's magazine.

Prosecutors said Darden and Newkirk provided fake bank account statements and emails to lenders to borrow more than $8 million and were attempting to secure a further $20 million to buy Maxim.

Newkirk also allegedly helped Darden forge documents saying Calvin Darden Sr, a board member at Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc and Target Corp and ex-senior vice president for operations at UPS, would provide collateral.

The scheme led to the 2013 announcement that Maxim's then-owner, Alpha Media Group Inc, partly owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, would sell the magazine to a company headed by the elder Darden.

The $31 million deal did not go through and Alpha Media eventually sold Maxim to Biglari Holdings Inc.

Darden, 41, pleaded guilty in 2005 to New York state charges that in a prior career as a stockbroker, he stole almost $6 million from three Wall Street firms and eight investors. He served about 4-1/2 years in prison.

The case is U.S. v. Newkirk, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00534. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)