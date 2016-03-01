WASHINGTON, March 1 Aubrey McClendon, former chief executive officer of Chesapeake Energy Corp, was charged on Tuesday with conspiring to rig bids to buy oil and natural gas leases in Oklahoma, the Justice Department said.

He faces charges that he set up a conspiracy of two energy companies to not bid against each other in purchasing oil and natural gas leases in northwest Oklahoma from 2007 to 2012, the department said.

McClendon is now with American Energy Partners. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)