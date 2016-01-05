(In first paragraph, corrects figure to $890,000, not $999,000)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 4 A former partner at the McKinsey
& Co consulting firm has been arrested on charges that he
engaged in a scheme to submit fraudulent invoices and expenses
to the company and clients, including State Farm, for more than
$890,000.
Navdeep Arora, who had been a senior partner in McKinsey's
Chicago office, was arrested on Sunday by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation after arriving in New York following a flight from
London, according to court papers.
He was named in an indictment filed in federal court in
Chicago along with a former internal State Farm consultant,
Matthew Sorensen, who the indictment said participated in the
scheme.
Arora, who joined KPMG in 2014 after leaving McKinsey, was
expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Monday
afternoon. His court-appointed lawyer had no immediate comment.
It was unclear if Sorensen also was in custody. The U.S.
Attorney's Office in Chicago, which is overseeing the case, had
no immediate comment and Sorensen did not respond to a request
for comment.
The indictment said Arora oversaw services McKinsey provided
State Farm, while Sorensen assisted State Farm in determining
whether to hire outside consultants such as McKinsey.
The indictment said that beginning in 2004, Arora
fraudulently charged McKinsey and State Farm for expenses in
order to reward Sorensen and an unnamed co-schemer for helping
McKinsey get State Farm consulting work.
Fraudulent invoices to McKinsey, State Farm and another
McKinsey client for unperformed work resulted in $490,975 in
fees being paid, the bulk of which Sorensen retained, the
indictment said.
Arora also submitted fraudulent expenses to McKinsey, State
Farm and other clients for domestic and international trips for
himself, Sorensen and others to cities including Miami, Las
Vegas, New York, Prague and London, the indictment said.
Arora also fraudulently submitted expenses for personal
hotel, meal and theater tickets to McKinsey and its clients
while in Chicago, where he lived, claiming they were business
expenses, the indictment said.
McKinsey spokeswoman Rachel Grant said the firm discovered
this situation in 2011, notified the client, "terminated the
employee involved" and cooperated with authorities who
investigated the case.
State Farm spokesman Phil Supple said the insurer also
cooperated with investigators. He said State Farm had not
employed Sorensen in more than three years and had not had a
contractual relationship with McKinsey since April 2012.
The case is U.S. v. Arora, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Illinois, No. 15-cr-486.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)