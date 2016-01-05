(Adds comment from federal prosecutors, further details on
case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 4 A former partner at consulting
firm McKinsey & Co has been arrested on charges that he engaged
in a scheme to submit fraudulent invoices and expenses to the
company and clients, including State Farm, for more than
$890,000.
Navdeep Arora, who had been a senior partner in McKinsey's
Chicago office, was arrested on Sunday by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation after arriving in New York following a flight from
London, according to court papers.
He was named in an indictment filed in federal court in
Chicago along with a former internal State Farm consultant,
Matthew Sorensen, who the indictment said participated in the
scheme.
His arrest was detailed in papers filed on Monday in federal
court in Brooklyn, New York, ahead of a hearing later in the day
for Arora, 51, who joined KPMG in 2014 after leaving McKinsey
and lived in London.
A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon in Chicago
confirmed Arora's arrest. A court-appointed lawyer for Arora had
no immediate comment.
It was unclear if Sorensen, of Bloomington, Illinois, was
also arrested. Sorensen, 44, did not respond to requests for
comment.
The indictment said Arora oversaw services that McKinsey
provided State Farm, while Sorensen assisted State Farm in
determining whether to hire outside consultants.
The indictment said that beginning in 2004, Arora
fraudulently charged McKinsey and State Farm for expenses in
order to reward Sorensen and an unnamed co-schemer for helping
McKinsey get State Farm consulting work.
Fraudulent invoices to McKinsey, State Farm and another
McKinsey client for unperformed work resulted in $490,975 in
fees being paid, the bulk of which Sorensen retained, the
indictment said.
Arora also submitted fraudulent expenses to McKinsey, State
Farm and other clients for domestic and international trips for
himself, Sorensen and others to cities including Miami, Las
Vegas, New York, Prague and London, the indictment said.
In total, Arora obtained $400,000 in fraudulent expenses,
which also covered personal hotel, meal and theater tickets in
Chicago that he claimed were business expenses, the indictment
said.
McKinsey spokeswoman Rachel Grant said the firm discovered
the situation in 2011, notified the client, "terminated the
employee involved" and cooperated with authorities.
State Farm spokesman Phil Supple said the insurer also
cooperated with investigators. He said State Farm had not
employed Sorensen in more than three years and had not had a
contractual relationship with McKinsey since April 2012.
The case is U.S. v. Arora, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Illinois, No. 15-cr-486.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Trott
and Leslie Adler)