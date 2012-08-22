INDIANAPOLIS Aug 22 The FBI said on Wednesday
it broke up a methamphetamine dealing ring coordinated by two
Indiana prison inmates helped by corrections officers that
brought illegal drugs from California to Indiana using postal
and courier deliveries.
A federal indictment charged 40 people with a drug
conspiracy. All but two of them had been arrested by late on
Wednesday, according to FBI spokeswoman Wendy Osborne.
The 26-count indictment said the drug ring also dealt in
heroin, LSD and the synthetic drug PCP.
According to the indictment, the methamphetamine obtained in
California was sent to Indiana via the U.S. Postal Service,
United Parcel Service and couriers.
The two prison inmates approached an undercover law
enforcement agent in June 2011 wanting to buy and resell
methamphetamine, the indictment said. It described how money was
deposited in bank accounts and how the methamphetamine was
delivered. The indictment charged that Indiana corrections
officers would smuggle controlled substances and cell phones to
the prison inmates.
Indiana Department of Corrections Commissioner Bruce Lemmon
said his agency was assisting in the investigation.
