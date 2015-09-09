By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The head of a New Jersey
equipment leasing company was arrested on Wednesday and accused
of impersonating the New York Mets chief operating officer and
co-owner as part of a $3.5 million fraud.
Michael Conway, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint in
federal court in Brooklyn, New York, with wire fraud and
aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to defraud
a hedge fund investor and financing company.
As part of the scheme prosecutors said Conway forged the
signature of Jeffrey Wilpon, the Mets' partner and chief
operating officer, to get a bank loan.
Conway, a resident of Verona, New Jersey, was arrested
Wednesday morning and expected to appear in court later in the
day. A lawyer for Conway could not be immediately determined.
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, meanwhile, executed
a search warrant at the Fairfield, New Jersey offices of
Conway's company, Choice Office Solutions LLC.
According to the complaint, beginning in March 2014, Conway,
as president of Choice Office, forged contracts with various
companies that might lease office equipment, and used the
fraudulent agreements to obtain financing from private
investors.
Conway convinced a hedge fund executive to become his
partner and provide funds to buy the office equipment that would
be leased, prosecutors said.
In all, Conway obtained $3.1 million from the investor after
presenting mostly phony agreements with 58 companies, including
law firms, universities and hospitals, prosecutors said.
Acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Kelly Currie said, "the only
one making money on these phony lease agreements was the
defendant himself."
Among the fraudulent agreements was one with the Mets, with
the investor providing $500,000 to buy office equipment, the
complaint said.
Conway then used that agreement, along with a letter
carrying a forged signature of Wilpon to obtain a $313,000 loan
from DLL Group, a subsidiary of Rabobank, the
complaint said.
Neither the Mets nor DLL responded to requests for comment.
The case is U.S. v. Conway, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of New York, No. 15-mj-817.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)