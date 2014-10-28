Two people have been charged with unlawful imprisonment after a 19-year-old mentally challenged Michigan man was found locked in a cage in a rural Michigan home, authorities said on Monday.

A sheriff's deputy responding to a civil disturbance on Oct. 20 was directed to a bedroom where he found the man in a caged bed that had a door that was chained shut, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.

A 65-year-old woman and 66-year-old man, both occupants of the home, were arrested on Monday on felony charges, the sheriff's office said. It did not identify the two people who were arrested.

The man and woman are being charged with felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor abuse of a vulnerable adult and were being held in the Huron County jail, the sheriff's office said.

The 19-year-old man as well as other adults and two children have been removed from the home, which is about 100 miles north of Detroit, authorities said.

(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler)