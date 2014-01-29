Jan 29 A Michigan man was convicted on Wednesday
of terrorism charges for a three-day October 2012 shooting spree
on a busy interstate highway that injured one person and earned
him the nickname "I-96 shooter," prosecutors said.
A Livingston County jury found Raulie Casteel, 44, guilty of
Michigan terrorism charges based on 23 attacks, as well as
assault with a dangerous weapon, firing a weapon from a vehicle
and other felony weapons charges.
A resident of Wixom, Michigan, some 30 miles northwest of
Detroit, Casteel was convicted of shooting at other vehicles in
a four-county area in southeastern Michigan, mostly on or near
Interstate 96. One person was injured.
"Raulie Casteel committed acts of violence that terrorized
our state in unimaginable ways, and today the victims of his
shooting spree received justice," said Michigan Attorney General
Bill Schuette. "Schools changed bus routes, commuters took back
roads to and from work and sports fans feared traveling to
weekend games."
Casteel testified at trial that he opened fire on motorists
because he believed they were part of a government conspiracy
against him, according to the attorney general's office.
Casteel is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3 and faces up
to life in prison. An attorney for Casteel could not immediately
be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski, editing by G Crosse)