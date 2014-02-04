Feb 4 A Michigan man was sentenced to 12 years
in prison on Tuesday for a three-day shooting spree in October
2012 on a busy interstate highway that earned him the nickname
"I-96 shooter," court officials said.
Raulie Casteel, 44, who was convicted last week in a
separate case involving the highway shootings, was sentenced
Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court on his plea of no
contest but mentally ill to assault and firearm charges.
His attorney, Douglas Mullkoff, said Casteel, who had
testified that he opened fire on motorists because he believed
they were part of a government conspiracy against him, suffered
from a "delusional disorder."
Casteel faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in
March on his conviction last week on terrorism charges by a jury
in Livingston County. In both cases, he was accused of shooting
at other vehicles in a four-county area in southeastern
Michigan, mostly on or near Interstate 96.
During Tuesday's hearing, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge
Denise Langford Morris thanked God that Casteel was a "lousy
shot," because no one was injured in the spree, the Detroit Free
Press reported.
One person was initially reported to have been wounded, but
further investigation revealed that the bullet had not come from
Casteel's gun, Mullkoff said.
Asked about the judge's comment, Mullkoff said Casteel was
actually a "good shot," and he had not been shooting at people,
but at cars, which is why the Livingston County jury had found
him not guilty of assault with intent to murder.
Casteel, who lives in Wixom, Michigan, a community about 30
miles northwest of Detroit, is scheduled to be sentenced on
March 3 in the Livingston County case.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago, editing by G Crosse)