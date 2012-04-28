By Troy Anderson
| IRVINE, Calif., April 27
Panamanian authorities in the search for a Southern California
woman who went missing from the Central American country in
November, a spokesman for the agency said on Friday.
Special Agent Darrell Foxworth declined to elaborate on the
FBI's role in the investigation or discuss evidence in
disappearance of Yvonne Baldelli. "It wouldn't be appropriate
for me to discuss specific details concerning the investigation
at this time," Foxworth said.
Baldelli traveled to Panama in September after she was laid
off from a job with a cosmetics company her younger sister,
Michelle Faust, told Reuters in a phone interview. Baldelli was
41 at the time, and Faust said her boyfriend in the Central
American country was a former U.S. Marine named Brian Brimager.
Baldelli of Laguna Niguel, a beachside community 50 miles
southeast of Los Angeles, was last seen on Nov. 26 on Carenero,
one of several islands in the province of Bocas del Toro on
Panama's Caribbean coast, Faust said.
"In Bocas del Toro for Thanksgiving weekend, there are a lot
of American expatriates celebrating Thanksgiving, but not in the
traditional way," Faust said. "There are a lot of parties and
bar-hopping and stuff like that. So, there are a lot of people
who saw her that night and not after that."
A Facebook page created by Baldelli's family said that in
Panama she was producing hand-made doggie clothes and bikinis
for her clothing line called "Sugarplum. Lovebug. Jujubee."
The clothing line was inspired by her dog GeorgiaMae, who is
also missing.
Baldelli was expected to attend a family reunion in January,
but she never showed up, Faust said. Her parents contacted the
U.S. embassies in Panama and Costa Rica soon after that and went
to Panama to look for her.
Brimager could not be located for comment on the case.
A wedding registry created at Amazon.com said Brimager had a
civil ceremony in December to legalize his marriage to a woman
named Kristin Werkhoven, who gave birth to his daughter in 2010.
The Web page said Brimager "went on a vacation to Panama to
detox from the Marine Corps" in November.
Faust called her sister a "wonderful" person.
"She would do anything to make you happy and to make life
better for other people," she said.
