(Note graphic and sexual descriptions)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Oct 5 A young model was insane when he
killed and castrated a prominent Portuguese journalist in a New
York hotel room, believing he could "harness the power" of the
man's severed testicles, a defense lawyer said at the start of
the murder trial on Friday.
Renato Seabra, 22, has been charged with second degree
murder for the killing of 65-year-old Carlos Castro in the room
they were sharing at the Intercontinental Hotel near Times
Square in January 2011.
Prosecutors told the jury that Seabra knew what he was doing
when he choked Castro and stamped on his head, bludgeoned him
with a computer monitor and mutilated his genitals with a
corkscrew.
They charged that Seabra was enraged over the ending of
their relationship.
Seabra's lawyers do not dispute that Seabra killed Castro,
but they say their client experienced a "psychotic episode" and
that the jury should find that he was not legally responsible by
reason of insanity.
"In the case of Renato Seabra, crazy really means crazy,"
Rubin Sinins, Seabra's lawyer, told the jury at the criminal
court in Manhattan. "This case is about mental illness."
Sinins added that Seabra was diagnosed that night at
Bellevue Hospital in New York with mania and bipolar disorder, a
diagnosis that was affirmed by other doctors, including at the
jail where he is being held without bail.
Sinins told the jury that Seabra believed he was on a
mission from God and that the castration was a sort of exorcism.
"He told the police they were the demons and that by pulling
them out, by cutting them out, everything will be right with the
world," Sinins said.
He added that his client told the police he believed that by
"putting the testicles on each wrist he could harness the power
of Carlos Castro's testicles. Ladies and gentlemen, this is
insanity."
Seabra, dressed in a tight white shirt and black pants, wore
a headset in court and listened impassively to his lawyer
through a Portuguese interpreter.
Maxine Rosenthal, the lead prosecutor, told the jury that
Seabra showed no symptoms of mental illness before the crime,
describing an ambitious young man hungry for fame and money who
saw Castro as "a means to an end."
The two men met after Castro contacted Seabra on Facebook
and began a relationship in which Castro would buy the young
model and his family expensive gifts and bring Seabra along on
trips to London and Madrid, Rosenthal said.
They traveled to New York to celebrate the New Year.
Castro was born in Angola during Portugal's colonial rule in
the African nation. He became a society journalist and gay
activist, contributing to a wide range of media, including
Diario de Noticias, 24 Horas and Correio de Manha.
