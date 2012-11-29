(Note graphic and sexual descriptions)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Nov 28 A young model was either
insane, or a calculating, quick-thinking murderer who feigned
mental illness when he killed and castrated his lover, a
prominent Portuguese journalist, in their New York hotel room
last year, a jury heard on Wednesday.
No one disputes that Renato Seabra, 22, killed Carlos
Castro, 65, in January 2011. Seabra pleaded not guilty by reason
of insanity to a charge of second degree murder, and his trial
reached closing arguments at Manhattan criminal court.
David Touger, one of Seabra's lawyers, even vigorously
re-enacted Seabra's attack for the jury, waving over his head
the smashed computer monitor and wine bottle with which Seabra
bludgeoned Castro before wielding the corkscrew, its spike
pointing towards jurors, used to sever Castro's testicles.
"You do not need an expert to tell you this is psychotic
behavior," Touger told the jury. More than 20 doctors have since
diagnosed Seabra with bipolar disorder, he said.
It was impossible that "a 21-year-old kid from a small town
in Portugal" could deceive more than a dozen New York City
psychiatrists from hospitals and the prison system, or even be
aware that insanity was a possible defense, Touger said.
Seabra was not responsible for the killing because he did
not know what he was doing was wrong, believing instead he was
on a God-ordained mission to slay the "demon" of homosexuality
that he saw in Castro, the lawyer said.
"What better evidence do you need than him ripping out the
testicles of someone, picking them up and wiping the blood on
himself," Touger said. "A normal person who has control of his
thoughts would not do any of that."
Touger noted that Seabra spent time dragging the corpse to
different parts of the room before showering, changing into a
smart suit and purple tie, and gelling his hair before leaving
the room at the Intercontinental Hotel near Times Square.
"Most people fleeing from a crime don't dress for the
occasion," Touger said. "They just flee."
Seabra was found by police at a Manhattan hospital where he
had checked in under his real name after arriving by taxi,
further evidence, Touger said, that he had not even thought of
fleeing.
But Maxine Rosenthal, the lead prosecutor, told jurors this
was Seabra's "Plan B", describing him as an opportunist who was
"playing the role of the loving boyfriend" to exploit Castro's
wealth and connections.
Castro, who met Seabra through Facebook, was a gay-rights
activist and journalist, writing about fashion and society for
Diario de Noticias, 24 Horas and Correio de Manha.
As their relationship dissolved into fierce arguments during
their stay in New York, Seabra became enraged, she told the
jury.
After killing Castro, Seabra disconnected the room phone,
dismantled Castro's cellphone, and put the "Do Not Disturb" sign
on the door as he left to buy him more time, she said. He took
with him about $1,600 from Castro's wallet and their flight
itinerary, fully intending to flee, she said.
"That shows presence of mind, it is deliberate action and is
inconsistent with delusion," she said. As he left, Seabra saw in
the lobby a close friend of Castro's who had arrived worried
after her friend failed to respond to numerous phone calls that
day.
He then realized the body would be discovered sooner than he
had hoped, Rosenthal said, and was ashamed to think his mother
and friends would discover he had been having sex with men.
"He is thinking of Plan B, and what is that plan? 'Take me
to a hospital,'" she said.
Seabra has been absent from hearings for more than a week.
His lawyers said they could not disclose why. His mother and
Castro's sister attended the hearing, sitting on opposite sides
of the courtroom.
The jury was expected to begin deliberating on Thursday
after prosecutors finish their closing arguments.
