(Note graphic and sexual content)
NEW YORK Nov 30 A New York City jury on Friday
convicted a young male model who killed and castrated his lover,
a prominent Portuguese journalist, rejecting the defense
argument that he was not guilty by reason of insanity,
prosecutors said.
Renato Seabra, 23, killed Carlos Castro, 65, in January
2011, and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge
of second degree murder at Manhattan criminal court. The trial
lasted nearly two months, in part because it was delayed several
days by Hurricane Sandy.
Seabra bludgeoned Castro with a computer monitor and wine
bottle and used a corkscrew to sever Castro's testicles in a
Times Square hotel room.
"You do not need an expert to tell you this is psychotic
behavior," David Touger, one of Seabra's lawyers, told the jury
in closing arguments on Wednesday. More than 20 doctors have
since diagnosed Seabra with bipolar disorder, he said.
But the jury found him guilty after deliberating for a day,
returning a verdict on Friday afternoon.
"This was a brutal and sadistic crime, where Renato Seabra
bludgeoned choked, and mutilated his victim before murdering
him," District Attorney Vance said in a statement. "But the
jury's verdict now, finally, holds Seabra accountable.
"It is particularly tragic that Carlos Castro was not only
betrayed by his spurned lover, but met a very painful and
violent end far from his home," Vance said.
Sentencing for Seabara, also a native of Portugal, was set
for Dec. 21.
Touger, the defense lawyer, argued Seabra was not
responsible for the killing because he did not know what he was
doing was wrong, believing instead he was on a God-ordained
mission to slay the "demon" of homosexuality that he saw in
Castro, the lawyer said.
Seabra was found by police at a Manhattan hospital where he
had checked in under his real name after arriving by taxi.
Maxine Rosenthal, the lead prosecutor, told jurors that
driving to the hospital was a ruse to feign insanity, as Seabra
knew the body would soon be discovered. She described Seabra as
an opportunist who was "playing the role of the loving
boyfriend" to exploit Castro's wealth and connections. He was
angry that Castro had ended their relationship, prosecutors
said.
Castro, who met Seabra through Facebook, was a gay-rights
activist and journalist, writing about fashion and society for
Diario de Noticias, 24 Horas and Correio de Manha.
As their relationship dissolved into fierce arguments during
their stay in New York, Seabra became enraged, Rosenthal told
the jury.
After killing Castro, Seabra disconnected the room phone,
dismantled Castro's cellphone, and put the "Do Not Disturb" sign
on the door as he left to buy him more time, she said. He took
with him about $1,600 from Castro's wallet and their flight
itinerary, fully intending to flee, she said.
"That shows presence of mind, it is deliberate action and is
inconsistent with delusion," Rosenthal said.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Eric
Walsh)