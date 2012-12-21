By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 21 A Portuguese model convicted of
murdering and castrating his lover, a prominent journalist, was
sentenced on Friday to the maximum term of 25 years to life in
prison.
A jury rejected Renato Seabra's insanity plea last month,
finding him guilty of second-degree murder in the death of
Carlos Castro, 65, in their Times Square hotel room during a
holiday trip to New York in January 2011.
Prosecutors said Seabra, 23, choked Castro, stamped on his
face, bludgeoned him with a computer monitor and a wine bottle,
and cut out Castro's testicles with a corkscrew. Seabra then
showered, dressed in a smart suit and tie, and took a taxi to a
hospital, where he was later found by police.
"There was extreme brutality, sadism and dehumanizing acts,"
Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Daniel FitzGerald said as he
handed down the maximum sentence.
Seabra will be nearly 50 years old before he is eligible to
seek parole.
Seabra told the judge he still could not explain why he
killed Castro, and asked for forgiveness from Castro's friends
and family.
"I wish to say I killed Carlos Castro, that's not anything I
want to paint differently," Seabra said through an interpreter
as his mother quietly wept behind him and one of Castro's
sisters shook her head.
"At the moment I went into the room that day something took
power of me," Seabra said. "We used to fight each other but it
was always playfully, it was never aggressive before."
Castro had taken Seabra on a trip to New York to celebrate
New Year's Eve and to introduce the young model to people
working in the fashion business to help his nascent career. The
couple fought angrily and repeatedly over their relationship,
and Castro, upset, decided to cut the trip short.
Soon afterward, Castro was dead.
At the sentencing, Assistant Manhattan District Attorney
Maxine Rosenthal, who prosecuted the case, read a letter to the
court written by the victim's relatives, describing Castro's
early love of writing and poetry in his native Angola and his
rise to prominence as a journalist after his move to Lisbon in
1975, where he wrote about culture and gay rights.
The letter described how the wealthy and well-connected
Castro was a breadwinner for his mother until her death, and for
three of his four sisters who were widowed and otherwise each
received only a small pension. New York City, where he was
murdered, was "his favorite place in the world," the letter
said.
Rosenthal asked for the maximum sentence, saying Seabra was
"an angry man capable of extreme violence."
Seabra's lawyers asked for a lenient sentence of 18 years to
life in prison, arguing that numerous doctors had diagnosed him
as suffering from bipolar disorder and that the murder was the
result of a psychotic episode related to mental illness.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by David Gregorio)