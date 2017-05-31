NEW YORK May 31 A trustee for a Bronx-based
chain of drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinics pleaded guilty
on its behalf to stealing millions of dollars from Medicaid, New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Wednesday.
The plea came 2-1/2 years after the attorney general accused
Narco Freedom and some of its officials of trying to plunder the
nonprofit and defraud Medicaid of at least $27 million.
Narco Freedom trustee Alan Nisselson entered the guilty plea
to charges of enterprise corruption, grand larceny and filing
false paperwork, Schneiderman said.
Criminal charges against four officials, including Narco
Freedom founder Alan Brand and Gerald Bethea, who both served as
chief executive, remain pending, Schneiderman said.
The attorney general has said Narco Freedom, which operated
in New York City, cheated Medicaid by submitting claims for
excessive services, operating unregulated treatment programs and
coercing patients who lived in its Freedom Houses to remain in
treatment.
He also said some Narco Freedom officials siphoned money to
fund lavish lifestyles.
Justice Steven Barrett of the state supreme court sentenced
Narco Freedom to a conditional discharge, the attorney general
said.
Narco Freedom filed for bankruptcy protection in January
2016.
On May 15, a federal bankruptcy judge approved a $118.4
million settlement with the U.S. government and New York state
to resolve their claims in the Chapter 7 case.
That money has not been divided up. The governments had
asserted combined claims of $588.7 million, court papers show.
Narco Freedom once claimed to provide substance abuse,
medical, mental health and social services to more than 36,500
people, including patients and family members.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill
Trott)