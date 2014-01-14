By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Jan 14 A man who used $20,000
in cash to charter a private plane from Nashville to California
was arrested on money laundering charges after an airport police
dog smelled narcotics on $153,000 stuffed into his suitcase,
according to a police affidavit released Tuesday.
Conor Guckian, 33, was arrested in Nashville on Monday after
airport police were alerted to a "suspicious individual" using
the large sum of cash to charter the plane to California,
according to the affidavit.
A K-9 unit detected the drug odor on the bundles of money in
Guckian's bag, the document said.
The officer then waited for Guckian to arrive to board the
plane, where Guckian told officers he was transporting the large
sum in order to buy gold in California, according to the
affidavit.
He consented to a second search and the second dog detected
the narcotic odor on the cash, which was divided into 32 bundles
secured with rubber bands, according to the affidavit.
"The manner in which the U.S. currency was wrapped is
consistent with that of drug proceeds," the affidavit says.
Authorities said Guckian told police he was chartering the
plane because he thought it would be a safer way to transport
the cash, although he had flown commercial jets to Nashville
from New York and Chicago. It was unclear where Guckian lives.
He told police he came to Nashville to see a friend, but
later said he was only there because the flights were cheaper,
police said.
Guckian also told police he structured his bank accounts to
show balances under $10,000 to avoid government detection and
said he was previously arrested in New York for possession for
resale of cocaine.
He remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bond.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by Karen Brooks
and Alden Bentley)