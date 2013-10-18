By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Oct 18 The U.S. Justice Department
will appeal a district judge's decision to grant a new trial to
five former New Orleans police officers convicted in the killing
of two unarmed people in a post-Hurricane Katrina shooting in
2005, according to court filings.
Government lawyers said in the documents filed late Thursday
that they will ask the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to
reverse a Sept. 17 ruling by U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt
that the officers, convicted in 2011, should be retried due to
prosecutorial misconduct.
Engelhardt based his order largely on an investigation into
online postings made by federal prosecutors on a local
newspaper's website before and during the trial, disparaging
local police and the defendants lawyers.
While the prosecutors who posted the comments were not
directly involved in the police officers' trial, Engelhardt said
in his ruling that the "inflammatory invectives, accusatory
screeds, and vitriolic condemnations" by the commenters "should
confound and alarm any reasonable observer of the criminal
justice process."
The postings put the court in an "unacceptably awkward
position," Engelhardt wrote.
The case arose from a September 2005 incident in which
police, responding to a report of gunfire in the aftermath of
Katrina, fired on unarmed people who were walking over the
city's Danziger Bridge.
In addition to killing two, the shooting seriously injured
four other people.
A senior U.S. Justice Department official called the case
the most significant police misconduct prosecution since black
motorist Rodney King was beaten by Los Angeles police in 1991.
Four of the officers were sentenced last year and are
serving prison terms from 38 to 65 years. A fifth, sentenced to
six years for trying to cover up the crimes, was released on
bond after Engelhardt ordered a new trial.
(Editing by Karen Brooks; Editing by Alden Bentley)