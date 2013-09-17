NEW ORLEANS, Sept 17 A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a new trial for New Orleans policemen convicted of killing unarmed civilians in the chaotic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, saying prosecutors undermined the case by posting "vitriolic" comments about the police online.

Four policemen were sentenced last year to prison terms of from 38 to 65 years for opening fire and killing two unarmed people and wounding four others. A fifth police officer was sentenced to six years for trying to cover up the crimes.

The case was the most significant police misconduct prosecution since Rodney King, a black motorist beaten by Los Angeles police in 1991, a senior U.S. Justice Department official said last year.

U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt on Tuesday ordered a new trial, saying that prosecutors had prejudiced the case by using assumed names to post online messages criticizing the New Orleans police and lawyers for the defense. The messages appeared on www.nola.com, a website affiliated with the New Orleans Times-Picayune newspaper.

The prosecutors were identified last year after people involved in an unrelated case hired private investigators, who tracked the online comments to the lawyers in the U.S. attorney's office. Two prosecutors resigned after the disclosures.

In a 129-page ruling ordering a new trial, Engelhardt blasted the prosecutors and quoted from messages posted by one of those who resigned, Sal Perricone.

"Perricone, under his several monikers, habitually posted comments portraying the NOPD (police), its superintendent Warren Riley, and its officers and personnel in the most negative and vitriolic way," Engelhardt said.

The judge quoted from messages that called then-police Superintendent Riley - who testified at the trial in defense of the police officers - "inept" and "delusional."

"The publication by DOJ (Department of Justice) employees of inflammatory invectives, accusatory screeds, and vitriolic condemnations ... should confound and alarm any reasonable observer of the criminal justice process," he wrote.

Though the prosecutors who resigned were not directly involved in the case of the policemen, Engelhardt wrote that "the use of the media, in ways that might very well prejudice defendants, and create an overriding tenor of guilt in the community long before trial, must be avoided."

Engelhardt said that the prosecutors' behavior placed the court in an "unacceptably awkward position."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans had no immediate comment on the decision. (Reporting By Kathy Finn; Editing by Greg McCune)