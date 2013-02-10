Four people were wounded, one critically, when gunfire broke out on New Orleans' famed Bourbon Street on Saturday night as crowds gathered for the city's annual Mardi Gras celebrations, police said.

One man was in a critical condition and in surgery, while another man and two women were in a stable condition, New Orleans Police spokesman Frank Robertson said.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and had not identified a suspect, Robertson added.

Crowds gather each year in the city's French Quarter during the celebrations that build to a climax on Fat Tuesday, which falls on February 12 this year.

(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien in Wisconsin; Editing by David Bailey and Andrew Heavens)