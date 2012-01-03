A man walks down the stairs of the Imam Al-Khoei Foundation, a Shiite organization, that was hit by a firebomb on Sunday night is seen in the Queens borough of New York January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK A New York City man confessed to a series of Molotov cocktail attacks that hit a mosque and a Hindu place of worship, police said on Tuesday.

The case was being investigated as a possible hate crime and drew strong condemnation from religious leaders of various backgrounds throughout the city.

Police declined to identify the suspect, who was taken into custody early on Tuesday as a "person of interest" based on eyewitness reports and a surveillance video that may have placed his car at the scene of at least two of the five places that were firebombed on Sunday.

He admitted to the acts while under police questioning, police said.

"The individual is implicating himself in each of the five firebombing cases, citing personal grievances with each location," police spokesman Paul Browne said.

One of the firebombs hit the mosque entrance at the Imam al-Khoei Foundation, a Shiite organization in the New York City borough Queens while some 75 to 80 people were inside.

Another hit a private home where Hindu services are held, and a convenience store and two private homes were also damaged with no injuries reported. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Cynthia Osterman)