NEW YORK A New York City police officer was charged on Thursday with conspiring to kidnap, torture, cook and eat women whose names he kept in a list on his computer.

Gilberto Valle III, 28, of Forest Hills, Queens, was arrested on Wednesday by the FBI, a spokesman for the agency said.

In a criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, Valle was charged with conspiring to cross state lines to kidnap and with illegally accessing a federal database.

The complaint said investigators had uncovered a file on Valle's computer containing the names and pictures of at least 100 women, as well as the addresses and physical descriptions of some of them.

The complaint said that Valle had undertaken surveillance of some of the women at their work and at their home.

In an excerpt of a July conversation with an unnamed co-conspirator, Valle is quoted in the complaint as saying: "I can just show up at her home unannounced, it will not alert her, and I can knock her out, wait until dark and kidnap her right out of her home."

"I was thinking of tying her body onto some kind of apparatus... cook her over a low heat, keep her alive as long as possible." The woman in question is identified only as "Victim 1."

Valle was not charged with carrying out any of the alleged planned attacks, according to the charges, suggesting he was arrested before any of the targeted women were harmed.

A lawyer for Valle could not immediately be identified.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting By Basil Katz; Additional Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Vicki Allen)