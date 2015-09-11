By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 A federal judge on Friday
sentenced a former medical researcher to no prison time, after
he pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor and not the bribery
charges leveled by officials who said a Chinese company paid him
for U.S.-funded research information.
Yudong Zhu, a Chinese citizen and former associate professor
at New York University, pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor
count of making false statements on conflict-of-interest forms
for a National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in New York imposed the
sentence, which included five months of home confinement and a
$5,000 fine.
The case initially seemed far more serious in 2013, when
authorities charged Zhu with scheming to receive bribe payments
from a Chinese company, United Imaging Healthcare, in exchange
for information about his NIH-funded research.
Zhu, a magnetic resonance imaging expert who worked at NYU
Langone Medical Center, received a $4 million federal grant from
the NIH in 2011.
The government also previously alleged that Zhu hid his
affiliation with a Chinese government-sponsored research
institute.
However, Zhu's guilty plea pertained only to false
statements he made to the NIH regarding his financial interests.
In court papers following the plea, prosecutors said Zhu
concealed that he had patented his technology developed using
the NIH funds because he had agreed to license it to United
Imaging Healthcare for millions of dollars.
If NYU had known of the patent, prosecutors said, it might
have triggered a fight over future licensing revenue.
"I am hopeful that this result will allow Yudong to get back
to his first love, which is the science of MRI technology, and
that he can continue to make useful contributions that will
benefit the world at large," Zhu's lawyer, Maurice Sercarz, said
in an interview.
Prosecutors charged two other Chinese nationals who worked
as researchers at NYU: Zing Yang, an engineer, and Ye Li, a
post-doctoral fellow.
Charges were later dismissed against Yang, while Li is
believed to have traveled to China before he was indicted
alongside Zhu.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Gregorio)