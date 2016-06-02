(Adds defendant's arrest, lawyer, potential punishment, bail)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 2 A Harvard University graduate
has been criminally charged with fraudulently causing almost $20
million of losses for clients after falsely touting her currency
trading prowess and using new money to make Ponzi-like payments
to earlier investors.
The U.S. Department of Justice charged Haena Park, a founder
of Phaetra Capital GP and its predecessor Argenta Capital, with
wire fraud and commodities fraud, according to a complaint filed
on Thursday with U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Park, 40, of Manhattan, was also civilly charged by the
Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, court papers show.
The defendant was arrested on Thursday morning and appeared
in court later in the day, the Justice Department said. She was
released on $150,000 bond.
Julia Gatto, a federal public defender representing Park,
did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Phaetra did
not immediately respond to similar requests.
Prosecutors said Park solicited more than $23 million from
investors between 2010 and 2016 by touting herself as an
"accomplished" trader who had generated high-double-digit annual
returns.
In fact, Park was a "consistently unsuccessful" trader who
lost $19.5 million of the $20 million she invested in currencies
and highly leveraged futures, returned $3 million to earlier
investors in a "Ponzi-like" fashion and sent bogus account
statements to investors to conceal her losses, prosecutors said.
Authorities said Park lied to National Futures Association
examiners in an April 4 interview by representing that she
traded only her own money and that Phaetra had not been
soliciting business.
According to the SEC, Park's victims included friends,
family and former Harvard classmates.
The defendant graduated from Harvard in 1998 with a degree
in psychology, school records show.
Park faces up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge
and up to 10 years on the commodities fraud charge. She also
faces possible criminal and civil fines.
The cases in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, are U.S. v. Park, No. 16-mag-03503; SEC v Park, No.
16-04103; and CFTC v. Park, No. 16-04120.
