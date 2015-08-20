By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 A former president of a failed
New York bank was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Thursday
after becoming the first person to be convicted for trying to
defraud the U.S. government bailout program established during
the financial crisis.
Charles Antonucci, Park Avenue Bank's former president, was
ordered to serve prison time by U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice
Buchwald despite cooperating with authorities, who ultimately
charged three other people.
"Even today I have not heard an excuse or explanation for
this serious conduct," Buchwald said. "The only one that comes
to mind is greed."
Antonucci apologized in Manhattan federal court "to those
who were harmed by my actions." The judge ordered him to forfeit
$11.2 million and pay $54.6 million in restitution.
Antonucci's guilty plea in 2010 to charges including
securities fraud was in the first case involving a fraud tied
to the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the initially $700 billion
bank bailout program to help deal with the 2008 crisis.
Privately-held Park Avenue Bank had $520 million in assets
when in March 2010 the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp took it
into receivership, selling its deposits to Valley National
Bancorp.
Antonnucci, 64, was arrested three days later as authorities
accused him of engaging in illegal activities leading to the
bank's demise.
Prosecutors said Antonucci misled regulators who had been
concerned about the bank's capital levels into believing he was
investing $6.5 million in it.
In fact, the money came from an round-trip loan transaction
with the bank itself lending the funds, prosecutors said.
Antonucci then used that transaction to support the bank's TARP
application, which was ultimately denied, prosecutors said.
In court papers, prosecutors said Antonucci's subsequent
cooperation provided them information about related frauds that
authorities had little to no information about.
Three more people were charged in 2012, among them Wilbur
Huff, a Kentucky businessman and bank client who was sentenced
in June to 12 years in prison for a $53 million tax scheme and
other frauds.
Matthew Morris, Park Avenue's senior vice president, was
sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison after pleading guilty
to participating in the round-trip loan scheme and another fraud
involving an illegal purchase of an Oklahoma insurer.
Allen Reichman, an ex-Oppenheimer & Co Inc employee, was
sentenced in July to 1-3/4 years in prison after admitting to
being part of the scheme with the insurer, which ended up in
receivership.
The case is U.S. v. Antonucci, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-cr-00922.
(Editing by Grant McCool)