WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Jan 7 The 19-year-old son
of U.S. Senator Rand Paul and grandson of former Republican
presidential candidate Ron Paul faced charges in North Carolina
after a weekend arrest on allegations of underage alcohol
consumption and disorderly conduct.
Police arrested William Hilton Paul on Saturday at the
Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where he had arrived on
a US Airways flight from Kentucky, the state his father
represents in the Senate.
Jail records show the younger Paul was booked on three
misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, consuming
alcohol while underage and being intoxicated and disruptive.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not release
additional details on Monday regarding the circumstances of his
arrest.
A spokesman for US Airways said there was a "passenger
disruption" on the flight in question but that it did not result
from alcohol being served by the airline.
"Our reports indicate that the passenger slept through the
drink service and was not served on board at all," spokesman
Andrew Christie said on Monday, without naming the passenger
involved.
Rand Paul, a Republican, is Kentucky's junior senator. His
office asked for privacy on the matter of his son.
"Senator Paul is a national public figure and subject to
scrutiny in the public arena, however, as many parents with
teenagers would understand, his family should be afforded the
privacy and respect they deserve in a situation such as this,"
said Moira Bagley, his communications director.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Claudia Parsons)