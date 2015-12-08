Dec 8 Paul Thompson started sniffing glue at 10
years old. It seemed harmless enough at first but it was the
first step on a road to addiction and crime.
At 17 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in
Boulder, Colorado for armed robbery. After his release he spent
further stints in prison for parole violations, Thompson says.
Shunned by family and friends, Thompson says he had no one
to call. That's when, in 1989, the "tough love" of Peer 1 in
Denver, Colorado, came in. He contacted the facility on the
advice of a fellow inmate, and, aged 36, was accepted into the
programme. More than two decades later Thompson is still at the
treatment centre, where he is now the assistant director.
Men at the 126-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility,
many having spent years in and out of prison, are responsible to
each other. If one breaks the rules, others are obliged to
report it or suffer the same sanctions imposed by their Peer 1
brothers.
With histories of abuse as children and living on the
streets, the men live in for up to 12 months. The therapy
comprises sessions from family group therapy to confrontational
group accountability sessions and trust-building exercises.
"It's hard for a person who's been a criminal all his life
to tell on another Peer brother," says Thompson. "We teach them
'no more victim, no more victimising'," he says. "It's OK to
hold someone accountable."
Peer 1 is a Therapeutic Community where members work to
change their lifestyles and support each other. More than 600
such programmes operate in the United States and Canada, focused
on substance use and mental health, according to Treatment
Communities of America, a professional association.
COMPLEX CRIMINAL HISTORIES
The programme, part of the Department of Psychiatry at the
University of Colorado's School of Medicine, targets men with
long and often complex criminal histories for offences from
theft to burglary, possessing and dealing in drugs to assault
and fraud.
Sanctions for breaking the rules - smuggling in cigarettes,
making a disallowed phone call - take the form of what the
community calls a "therapeutic benefit" such as having to stare
at a wall and meditate for stretches of an hour at a time or
making and wearing an object that illustrates wrongdoing.
"It's kind of humiliating but it forces them to rethink
their actions," says Ilse Goethals, a lecturer at University
College, Ghent, who has done research on Therapeutic Communities
in Belgium.
Under the programme, the most serious transgressions are
possessing drugs and threatening or using physical violence.
Consequences for participants range from having their heads
shaved publicly to being thrown out of the programme and sent
back to prison.
"Clients who are in prison often start with less internal
motivation but they tend to stay in therapy long enough for it
to have some benefit," said Goethals. About 60 percent of
clients complete intensive Therapeutic Community programmes in
Colorado, Peer 1 among them, the state's Division of Criminal
Justice (DCJ) says.
Most men who join Peer 1 display antisocial behaviour,
programme staff say. Their pasts include parole violations,
rejection from other programmes and failed probation. Where
others have said there's no hope for them, Peer 1 aims to give
them another chance.
Of those in Colorado who complete intensive therapy such as
this two-year programme in Denver, 11 percent commit another
crime within 1 year and 21 percent within 2 years, the DCJ says.
No comparable rates for prisoners who had not taken part in such
programmes was available, said Kim English, DCJ research
director.
"We are not here to treat the career criminal," says
director Kenneth Gaipa. "We believe that the criminality is tied
to the substance abuse and if we treat the substance abuse the
criminality will go by the wayside."
