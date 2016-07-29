BOSTON, July 29 Two people with connections to a compounding pharmacy that was involved in a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012 on Friday pleaded guilty to having illegally withdrawn cash from accounts in order to avoid financial reporting requirements.

Carla Conigliaro, the majority owner of the New England Compounding Center (NECC) where prosecutors said officials had knowingly shipped contaminated steroids across the country, pleaded guilty to having made 11 structured cash withdrawals in 27 days in order to prevent TD Bank from making currency transaction reports on her $4,600.75 of withdrawals.

Her husband, Douglas Conigliaro, pleaded guilty to having made 92 withdrawals. Together the couple admitted to having withdrawn roughly $124,000 in structured cash transactions, the U.S. Attorney in Boston said in a statement.

The Conigliaros were not charged with having had an active role in the operations or management of NECC, but were charged with transferring assets after the fungal meningitis outbreak in which more than 60 people died. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)