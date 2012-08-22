By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 22 A federal judge for the first
time has given legal backing to something card sharks have known
for ages: Poker is a game of skill, not chance.
In a 120-page ruling that advocates of legalized online
poker say could further their cause, U.S. District Court Judge
Jack Weinstein in Brooklyn threw out the conviction of a New
Jersey man for hosting a high-stakes poker game at a Staten
Island, New York, warehouse.
Lawrence DiCristina's twice-a-week games of "Texas Hold'em"
do not qualify as "gambling" under a 1970 federal gambling law,
Weinstein ruled on Tuesday. The law bans games of chance such as
dice throwing and roulette but does not explicitly outlaw poker.
"The government must demonstrate that it is more probable
than not that poker is predominated by chance rather than
skill," Weinstein wrote. "It has failed to do so."
"Expert poker players draw on an array of talents, including
facility with numbers, knowledge of human psychology, and powers
of observation and deception," he wrote. "Players can use these
skills to win, even if chance has not dealt them the better
hand."
Weinstein said DiCristina could have been prosecuted under
New York law, which defines poker as falling under the
common-law definition of illegal games of chance. But DiCristina
was not charged by local prosecutors under state law.
DiCristina had tried to prevent his case from going to
trial, offering testimony from experts who said poker players
could significantly increase their odds of winning with skills
such as "reading" opponents and playing certain hands.
But the judge allowed the case to proceed, and a jury
convicted him in July. His lawyer moved to set aside the
verdict, prompting Weinstein to revisit DiCristina's earlier
arguments.
A lawyer for DiCristina said his client was "very excited
and happy" with the judge's ruling. DiCristina faced a combined
maximum of 10 years in prison.
John Pappas, executive director of the Poker Players
Alliance, a national nonprofit advocacy group that filed a brief
on DiCristina's behalf, hailed the ruling as "a major victory
for the game of poker and the millions of Americans who enjoy
playing it."
"Judge Weinstein gave the government an opportunity to prove
that poker was a game of predominant chance, but even federal
prosecutors could not provide an expert of any kind that could
conclude that chance predominates over skill in poker," Pappas
said.
The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn is reviewing
Weinstein's decision, a spokesman said.
Pappas said the ruling would play into the hands of
advocates for legalizing online poker.
"Certainly this decision is something we're going to
leverage with lawmakers," he said. "It's a momentum-building
decision. We're hopeful that it will loosen some of the
restrictions about the ability of people to play poker, whether
in a live setting or online."
The U.S. Justice Department decided last year that the Wire
Act, one of the key laws used in prosecuting gambling
operations, should not apply to state-approved games -- opening
a door to the legalization of online poker.
Delaware recently joined Nevada in legalizing online poker
for state residents. California and several other states are
considering similar measures as they seek new tax revenue and
technology jobs.
