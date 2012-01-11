WASHINGTON Fifty people have been charged with conspiracy for their roles in an alleged scheme to obtain the identities of U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico and sell fraudulent documents in the United States, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

It said the defendants, arrested in various locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, allegedly operated an identity fraud ring that sold the documents from April 2009 until December to people residing in the United States.

"The alleged conspiracy stretched across the United States and Puerto Rico, using suppliers, identity brokers and mail and money runners to fill and deliver orders for the personal identifying information and government-issued identity documents of Puerto Rican U.S. citizens," Assistant Attorney General Lanny Bruer said.

The conspirators in 15 states and in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, were charged with trafficking in documents such as Social Security cards and birth certificates, alleging selling them for prices ranging from $700 to $2,500 per set.

Conspirators in Puerto Rico obtained and provided the documents to the ring. If convicted, each defendant faces up to 15 years in a prison and a $250,000 fine.

(Reporting By James Vicini; Editing by Xavier Briand)