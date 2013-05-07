By Brad Poole
| TUCSON, Ariz.
TUCSON, Ariz. May 7 The trial of former Arizona
congressman Richard Renzi, who faces public corruption charges
stemming from his involvement in a land swap deal, began in
federal court in Tucson on Tuesday.
Renzi, a Republican who represented Arizona's 1st
Congressional District for three terms until January 2009, faces
felony charges including conspiracy, wire fraud, extortion and
racketeering stemming from allegations he coerced a mining
company into buying land from a former business partner.
Renzi has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial got
under way with the start of jury selection at the U.S. District
Court in Tucson on Tuesday.
According to court documents, representatives for Resolution
Copper Mining LLC in 2005 approached Renzi - who was then a
member of the House of Representatives Natural Resources
Committee - about securing mineral rights to a large copper
deposit in Arizona.
The government has alleged that in exchange for his support,
Renzi directed an investment group led by Philip Aries to buy
property from a former business partner who owed money to him.
The government has claimed that partner then funneled money back
to Renzi.
The indictment lists the partner, James Sandlin, as a
co-defendant with Renzi and two other men. Sandlin, who
prosecutors say gave Renzi corporate checks for $121,000 - most
of which was transferred to the lawmaker's campaign account - is
charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and false
tax filings.
Andrew Beardall, who was president of Renzi's insurance
company, is charged with conspiracy and lying to regulators, and
Dwayne Lequire, an accountant who also worked for Renzi, is
charged with conspiracy, insurance fraud and lying to
regulators.
Prosecutors say Renzi illegally transferred more than
$400,000 through his insurance company to his campaign coffers
and personal accounts between 2001 and 2009 via various bank and
trust accounts.
His transfers to campaign accounts in 2002 caused hundreds
of insurance policies to be abruptly canceled and not reinstated
for several months, when Renzi borrowed funds to repay the
company, according to the indictment.
A call to Renzi's defense attorney, Chris Niewoehner, was
not immediately returned.
(Editing by Tim Gaynor, G Crosse)