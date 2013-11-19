Nov 19 A former trader was sentenced to 2 1/2
years in prison on Tuesday for an unauthorized purchase of about
$1 billion in Apple Inc stock that eventually led to
the demise of financial services firm Rochdale Securities.
David Miller, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
Robert Chatigny in Hartford, Connecticut, seven months after
pleading guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy.
Prosecutors said the Miller, of Rockville Centre, New York,
conspired with another individual to buy 1.625 million Apple
shares on Oct. 25, 2012, the same day that the company planned
to report third-quarter results, in the hopes that the share
price would rise. The co-conspirator was not identified in court
papers.
Miller falsely told Rochdale the trade was for a customer
who had, in fact, only asked to buy 1,625 shares, prosecutors
said. When the gamble failed, Rochdale faced $5.3 million in
losses on the additional unauthorized shares, leaving the firm
undercapitalized, according to a related civil lawsuit filed
against Miller by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
As a result, the firm eventually collapsed, the SEC said.
Rochdale, which was based in Stamford, Connecticut, was not a
defendant in either case and did not face allegations of
wrongdoing.
Prosecutors also said Miller defrauded another brokerage by
convincing it to sell 500,000 shares of Apple to hedge against
the purchase he had made at Rochdale. The second brokerage,
which prosecutors said was able to trade out of the position at
a profit, was not identified in court papers.
Miller's attorney, Kenneth Murphy, was not immediately
available for comment. In April, following Miller's plea, he
said the actions were "out of character for a kind and generous
family man who has lived an otherwise law-abiding and good
life."
The cases are U.S. v. Miller, U.S. District Court, District
of Connecticut, No. 12-mj-00288; and SEC v. Miller in the same
court, No. 13-00522.