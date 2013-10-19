Oct 19 NBA legend Bill Russell was cited on
Wednesday for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage at the
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, federal and airport
officials said on Saturday.
Transportation Security Administration officials found a .38
caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in a male passenger's carry-on
bag on Wednesday evening, according to a TSA spokeswoman. The
man was traveling to Boston.
An airport spokesman, in a recorded telephone message,
identified the passenger as Russell, the 79-year-old National
Basketball Association Hall of Famer, who lives in the Seattle
area.
The TSA spokeswoman said the gun contained six rounds. TSA
contacted Port of Seattle police, who cited Russell for having a
weapon in a prohibited area, a state violation, the airport
message said. The firearm was confiscated, and Russell was
released.
Firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage. They may be
carried unloaded in checked baggage and stored in a locked,
hard-sided container, according to the TSA.
A representative for Russell could not be reached for
comment.
Russell had been a star with the Boston Celtics in the 1950s
and 60s, and was named NBA most valuable player five times. He
later served as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics during the
1970s.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Eric
Beech)