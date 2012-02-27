Dharun Ravi, a Rutgers University student charged with bias intimidation, is seen in the Superior Court of New Jersey in Middlesex County for jury selection, in New Brunswick, N.J., February 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Mark Dye

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey A Rutgers University student who committed suicide after his roommate used a webcam to spy on his homosexual tryst had sought a single dormitory room a day before killing himself, a New Jersey jury heard on Monday.

Tyler Clementi, 18, applied to Rutgers for a different room after learning that Dharun Ravi spied on him on September 19, 2010, and shared the video with other students in their dormitory.

Clementi later jumped off the George Washington Bridge between New York and New Jersey.

Ravi, 19, is not charged with causing Clementi's death but faces 15 counts of invasion of privacy, witness and evidence tampering and bias intimidation, a hate crime, in Middlesex County Court.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of 10 years in prison in the case that has raised questions about bullying, teen suicide and privacy in the digital age.

Prosecutors say Ravi intentionally spied on Clementi from another dorm room and intimidated him for being gay. The defense says Ravi behaved childishly but did not have a problem with his roommate's homosexuality and did not commit any crime.

The jury was told on Monday that Clementi applied to change rooms about 4 a.m. the day before he killed himself.

Asked on the university website to list his reason, Clementi wrote, "Roommate used webcam to spy on me/want a single room."

But the defense argued successfully that the jury should not hear Clementi's reason, saying it was hearsay. The jury only heard that the application had been made.

Another student, Molly Wei, who was originally charged with watching the tryst with Ravi but entered into a plea agreement, testified she saw Clementi's sexual encounter on the brief video for a few seconds.

"It shouldn't have happened. We saw something we didn't expect to see, and it was just weird," she said.

Wei's plea deal requires her to testify against Ravi. She must also serve 300 hours of community service and undergo counseling.

Another of Ravi's friends, Pooja Kolluri, 19, said she saw the video after Clementi told Ravi he wanted to use their shared room privately for a few hours.

Ravi set up the webcam "to make sure his things weren't touched," she testified.

Asked by prosecutors if Ravi also wanted to confirm his suspicion that Clementi was gay, she said yes.

Legal analysts say it may be difficult to prove the incident was a hate crime. For such a conviction, prosecutors must prove Ravi attempted to intimidate Clementi for being gay.

Both were in their first year of college at the time.

(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Peter Cooney)