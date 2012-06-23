Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (R) arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for the eighth day of his child sex abuse trial in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was found guilty on Friday of 45 of 48 charges against him in a landmark child sex abuse case.

Here is a breakdown of the charges and the maximum fines and prison time for each count.

- Eight counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, a first-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: 20 years in prison, $25,000 fine.

- Six counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a first-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: 20 years in prison, $25,000 fine.

- Three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: seven years in prison, $15,000 fine.

- Seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: seven years in prison, $15,000 fine.

- Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: five years in prison, $10,000 fine.

- Ten counts of corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: five years in prison, $10,000 fine.

- Three counts of indecent assault, a third-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: seven years in prison, $15,000 fine.

- Three counts of indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: two years in prison, $5,000 fine.

- One count of indecent assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: five years in prison, $10,000 fine.

- One count of attempt to commit indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: two years in prison, $5,000 fine.

Source: Pennsylvania attorney general's website

