Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (C) departs after jury selection in his child sex abuse trial in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania Jury selection neared completion Wednesday in the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, and the judge said the trial would begin next week.

"The trial in this case will start on Monday morning. We anticipate that it will take at most three weeks and be done by the last day of June," Judge John Cleland said.

Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, faces 52 counts of molesting 10 boys over a 15-year period. He has pleaded not guilty and faces more than 500 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Prosecutors have accused Sandusky, 68, of meeting the boys through a charity he founded, the Second Mile, and have claimed that some of the assaults occurred at Penn State facilities.

The sexual abuse charges shook the school, prompted the firing of legendary football coach Joe Paterno and university President Graham Spanier, and put an unprecedented focus on sexual predation.

Three female jurors and two alternates were chosen Wednesday. Their ties to Penn State illustrate the university's central role in the community. One is a professor there, one works as an administrative assistant, another is a dance teacher in the continuing education program, and one is a 2007 graduate of the university.

The jury selection process - five men and four women, all white, were previously chosen on Tuesday - was almost done. Just two more alternate spots remain to be filled.

The white-haired Sandusky, who wore tan slacks and a sport coat, seemed increasingly upbeat and animated as jury selection progressed.

During a lull in the proceedings, he joked with reporters, laughing: "What did you guys do to deserve me? How did you guys get stuck with this? Ay yi yi."

Among Wednesday's potential jurors, 12 were released for hardship issues, 20 said they knew potential witnesses on the defense list of about 60, and 15 knew witnesses on the prosecution list of about two dozen. The list of defense witnesses includes seven Sandusky family members.

ABC News reported that intimate love letters allegedly from Sandusky to one of his accusers, described in court documents as Victim 4, would be read into testimony once the trial began. The letters are allegedly in the former coach's handwriting.

Citing sources close to the case, ABC said Victim 4, now 28, was expected to be the first witness to testify. He met Sandusky through the Second Mile and is expected to show gifts, including golf clubs, Sandusky gave him during their alleged relationship, the network said.

Victim 4's attorney, Harrisburg lawyer Ben Andreozzi, confirmed in a statement that letters were written to Victim 4 but he would not comment on the contents.

MOVING FAST

Paterno, the winningest coach in major U.S. college football history, died of lung cancer in January, just over two months after his firing. Potential jurors were told his wife Sue and son Jay may be called as witnesses in the trial.

Experts had predicted a prolonged selection process from a 220-member pool, given the close-knit ties of the area's small towns and farms and Penn State's role as the biggest local employer.

But that has not been the case. Selection has moved quickly and many now expect it to be wrapped up by day's end. Cleland previously told potential jurors that he would not sequester them once the trial begins.

All media except for pool reporters have been banned from jury selection in Bellefonte, a town of 6,200 residents about 10 miles (16 km) northeast of State College, the site of Penn State's main campus.

The case has drawn intense media attention, with about two dozen television trucks parked outside the Greek Revival courthouse in Bellefonte's 19th-century downtown and reporters crowding the courthouse lawn.

(Editing by Dan Burns, Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)