* 'Same as if Joe had a DUI'
* Some feel let down by figure they revered
By Mark Shade and Dave Warner
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 13 Stacked atop a pile
of daisies were handwritten notes left by the stream of visitors
on Friday who converged at the 7-foot- tall (2-metre) statue of
Joe Paterno. One tribute read: "I Stand By Joe," another
"Remember: He was a man, not a God."
Among those taking in the scene at Pennsylvania State
University was Bridget Deromedi, a 2002 graduate who lives in
State College. She stood next to the bronze statue outside
Beaver Stadium, home of the team long coached by Paterno, winner
of more games than any other coach in the history of U.S. major
college football.
"They are crucifying him," said Deromedi.
"He told the people he needed to tell," she said in response
to former FBI Director Louis Freeh's scathing report on Thursday
saying that Paterno knew far more about child sex abuse by
former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky than he claimed and helped
cover it up for years.
Sandusky, 68, was convicted last month of sexually abusing
10 boys, some of whom were attacked in the football locker room
showers after 1998 when the first allegations surfaced. He faces
up to 373 years in prison.
After the scandal broke last November, many across the
country were dismayed as Penn State students held vigils to
denounce Paterno's firing. Much of that support appears to have
held strong in the past eight months, even after the criminal
conviction of Sandusky and Freeh's report.
Across the Penn State campus, sometimes called Happy Valley,
football fans and alumni said they expected the rest of the
world eventually to move beyond the controversy and allow
Paterno's once-sterling reputation to recover.
"I don't think here it will be tarnished," said Drew D'Elia,
a 2012 graduate from Lansdale, Pennsylvania, who was milling
about an art fair near the campus' Pattee and Paterno Library.
One football fan said it was a stumble akin to drinking one
too many and driving. "This was a mistake, same as if Joe had a
DUI," said Jim Gilles, from Minneapolis. "The win/loss column
for Joe Paterno did not change because of this."
SHOULD STATUE STAY?
Both D'Elia and Gilles were adamant that the Paterno statue
remain in place despite calls to topple the shrine, including
from highly regarded former Florida State football coach Bobby
Bowden.
An online poll conducted on Friday by the Los Angeles Times
showed about 82 percent of the nearly 9,000 votes cast were in
favor of removing the statue, while newspaper editorials across
the country blasted Paterno and other university leaders for
concealing the abuse.
The New York Times said the Freeh report showed "how slavish
devotion to some institutional imperative can trump everything,
including the law, basic human decency and the bedrock
obligation we all have to protect defenseless children from
harm. At Penn State the imperative was protecting a storied
football program and its legendary coach."
Nike Inc, a longtime sponsor of the Penn State
football program, decided to rename the Joe Paterno Child
Development Center at its Oregon headquarters in the aftermath
of the Freeh report. It had resisted calls do to so for months.
While most of those interviewed echoed the sentiments of
Deromedi, who wore a T-shirt proclaiming: "JoePa You Will be
Missed," some alumni believed the report was such a bombshell
that the damage to Paterno's legacy might be irreversible.
Among those were people who felt let down on a personal
level by someone they long and deeply admired.
"It's like your grandfather didn't uphold the morals and
ethics he raised you to have," said Daniel Bell, 27, a 2006
graduate who is now an assistant principal of a Philadelphia
charter high school.
