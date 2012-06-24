* Judge rejected mistrial call after jury given accurate
transcript
* Defence attorneys also sought to resign over trial
scheduling
* Sandusky faces more than 400 years in prison after
conviction
By Chris Francescani
June 24 Lawyers for Jerry Sandusky sought a
mistrial before his conviction for child sex abuse on the
grounds that prosecutors showed jurors an inaccurate version of
a bombshell NBC News interview with the former football coach,
and the mistake may now form part of the basis for an appeal.
In response to a subpoena, NBC News turned over three
versions of Bob Costas' NBC News interview with Sandusky, which
aired last November on different NBC shows.
One of those versions, which was broadcast on the 'Today'
show, contained an erroneous repetition of a key question and
answer - about whether Sandusky was sexually attracted to young
boys, Nils Frederiksen, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania
attorney general said on Sunday.
The repetition, Sandusky's lawyers contend, made it appear
to jurors that he was stonewalling.
"It wasn't noticed by (NBC News), it wasn't noticed by us,
but it became obvious when it played in court," Frederiksen told
Reuters.
NBC News spokeswoman Amy Lynn confirmed this account on
Sunday.
SANDUSKY FACES 400-YEAR SENTENCE
On Friday, a jury in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, convicted
Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, of 45
counts of child sex abuse and child endangerment. Sandusky, 68,
is expected to be sentenced to more than 400 years in prison.
Sandusky attorney Joe Amendola said NBC's error would form
part of the basis for an appeal. "Oh my goodness, yes," he said,
when asked about whether it could be used in an appeal.
The mistrial request was denied by Judge John Cleland, who
sought to remedy the situation by providing the jury with an
accurate transcript of the exchange, another Sandusky attorney
Karl Rominger said.
It's the second time in a matter of months that an error in
a 'Today' show broadcast has put the morning program at the
center of a national criminal trial. In April, 'Today' aired a
misleadingly edited phone call between the police and the man
who shot Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.
The Sandusky case has rocked the world of U.S. elite college
sports and led to the firing of the university's president and
Joe Paterno, a College Football Hall of Fame member who won more
games as head coach than any other Division I coach. Paterno
died of lung cancer in January, five months to the day before
the verdict against his long-time assistant was handed down.
Amendola said another basis for a future appeal could be a
request he and Rominger made to resign from the case at the
start of jury selection because the lawyers didn't feel they
were given enough time between their client's arrest in November
and the June trial date. He said the request was denied by Judge
Cleland.
UNDERAGE BOYS
In the Sandusky interview with NBC, Costas asks, "Are you
sexually attracted to young boys, to underage boys?" according
to an NBC News transcript.
Sandusky responded, "Am I sexually attracted to underage
boys?"
But in the "Today" version, which was played for jurors and
is still available on YouTube (),
the exchange was repeated.
The interview was originally aired correctly on NBC News'
new magazine show, 'Rock Center' on Nov. 14. The erroneous
version that repeated the exchange aired the following morning
on 'Today.'
In a statement, NBC's Lynn said: "Under subpoena, NBC News
turned over three versions of the Costas interview to
prosecutors, including the 'Today' version with the error in it.
Prosecutors used the 'Today' version, not realizing it included
a technical glitch, and played it for the jury.
"After court that day, NBC News executives had a series of
discussion with the prosecutors, and after some internal
investigation were able to determine that the glitch originated
on 'Today.' NBC News executives explained the situation to the
court, and Judge Cleland sought to remedy the situation by
giving the jury instructions to regard only a transcript of the
full interview that was subsequently provided to them, not any
audio that was played for them by prosecutors."
"EMBARRASSING"
A source on the prosecution team acknowledged that
prosecutors played the 'Today' version, which contained the
error, without reviewing it carefully beforehand.
"Was it embarrassing?" the source asked. "It was certainly
embarrassing. Was it a mistake? It was clearly a mistake."
The source also said NBC News executives expressed regret to the
court.
"Did they say, 'I'm sorry?' I can't recall those exact
words,'' the source said. "Were they apologetic? Yes."
In the incident in April, 'Today' aired a misleadingly
edited tape of a call to police from George Zimmerman, the
neighborhood watch volunteer who shot Trayvon Martin. That edit
made it appear that Zimmerman told police that Martin was black
without being prompted. In fact, Zimmerman did so only when
responding to a question posed by a dispatcher.
Several 'Today' staffers were disciplined over that
incident, NBC News president Steve Capus said at the time.
Network sources told Reuters a Miami-based 'Today' producer was
fired.
NBC is majority-owned by Comcast Corp.