* Five accusers had asked to be allowed to use pseudonyms
* Judge calls requests "complicated, even controversial"
* Rejects media request to allow tweets, emails from court
* Denies defending attorney's request for prosecution's
juror data
By Mark Shade
June 4 The alleged sex abuse victims of a former
Penn State University football coach will not be allowed to use
fake names to hide their identities during his criminal trial, a
Pennsylvania judge ruled on Monday.
Prosecutors charge that Jerry Sandusky, 68, had sex with 10
boys over a 15-year period. Five of them - numbers 3, 4, 5, 6
and 7 - filed motions last week asking for permission to use
pseudonyms when his trial begins.
But Judge John Cleland said he could not allow their true
identities to be hidden during the public trial, which is
expected to start around June 11.
Jury selection begins on Tuesday in the small town of
Bellefonte, about 10 miles (16 km) northeast of State College
where the Penn State campus is located and where some of the
abuse was alleged to have taken place.
"Secrecy is thought to be inconsistent with the openness
required to assure the public that the law is being administered
fairly and applied faithfully," Cleland wrote in his order
dismissing the request.
"It is argued in the motions that for an alleged victim of a
sexual assault to fulfill that responsibility is so uniquely
embarrassing that the person should be protected by being able
to conceal his name. But why should any class of witnesses be
protected? No victim of crime, after all, is spared the trauma
of crime's effects - and the severity of the trauma does not
necessarily mirror the nature of the crime," the judge said.
Cleland called the motions for pseudonyms "complicated, even
controversial."
The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape said last week it
would not be in the best interests of public safety to force
alleged Sandusky victims to reveal their true identities.
"Sex offenders continue their behaviors until they are
caught and stopped, and the only way that we know who those
people are is when victims are brave enough to come forth and
tell us," said PCAR spokeswoman Kristen Houser.
NO TWEETS, EMAILS FROM COURT
Judge Cleland also issued a ruling Monday barring reporters
from using Twitter or email to post reports on the trial from
the courthouse in the central Pennsylvania town of Bellefonte,
near State College, where Penn State is based.
In his response to major media companies, which wanted him
to clarify his decorum order governing the use of electronic
media during the proceedings, Cleland said journalists may use
their electronic "tools of the trade" to write quotes and
details about the unfolding case.
But he said they may not tweet or email "any form of
communication to any person or device either in or out of the
courthouse or courthouse annex."
The New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street journal, the
Harrisburg Patriot-News, the Pennsylvania Newspapers Association
and others wanted Cleland to modify his decorum order to allow
the verbatim tweeting and emailing of courtroom events, which
reporters have done at every pre-trial event to date.
Cleland said allowing tweets or emails during jury selection
and the trial might "impact the judge's ability to assure a fair
trial could be conducted."
Also on Monday, the judge denied a request by Sandusky's
attorney, Joe Amendola, to have the prosecution turn over all of
the information he claims it has collected about prospective
jurors.
Amendola said he had an anonymous letter claiming
prosecutors had this information. Cleland sided, however, with
prosecutors who said the material is protected by the attorney
work product privilege.
"While it may be theoretically helpful to have background
information that might be used to predict how a particular juror
might view the issues in a particular case ... the practical
fact is that jurors are not automatons," Cleland wrote.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Eric Walsh)