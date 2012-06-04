* Jury selection set to start Tuesday after delay rejected
By Ian Simpson
BELLEFONTE, Pa., June 4 Pennsylvania's Supreme
Court rejected a last-ditch attempt to delay former Penn State
coach Jerry Sandusky's sex abuse trial, meaning the case will go
forward with jury selection on Tuesday.
Sandusky's attorneys have filed several motions for delays,
arguing they needed more time to go over evidence. The high
court rejected the request on Monday in a one-paragraph decision
posted on its website.
Defense attorney Joe Amendola said in an emailed statement:
"Based on the Supreme Court's decision earlier today regarding
our continuance request, I'll see everyone in court in the
morning."
Sandusky, 68, a former Penn State assistant football coach,
is charged with sexually abusing 10 boys over a 15-year period,
some of them in Penn State football facilities. He has pleaded
not guilty and could face a prison sentence of more than 500
years if convicted on all counts.
The allegations shook the school and focused national
attention on the issue of child sexual abuse.
Jury selection begins on Tuesday in the small town of
Bellefonte, about 10 miles (16 km) northeast of State College
where the Penn State campus is located and where some of the
abuse was alleged to have taken place.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court's decision came the same day
the judge overseeing the case ruled that Sandusky's alleged
victims will not be allowed to use fake names to hide their
identities during the trial.
Five of those boys Sandusky is alleged to have abused -
known as Victims 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 in court documents - filed
motions last week asking for the permission to use pseudonyms.
But Judge John Cleland said he could not allow their true
identities to be hidden during the public trial.
"Secrecy is thought to be inconsistent with the openness
required to assure the public that the law is being administered
fairly and applied faithfully," Cleland wrote in his order
dismissing the request.
"It is argued in the motions that for an alleged victim of a
sexual assault to fulfill that responsibility is so uniquely
embarrassing that the person should be protected by being able
to conceal his name. But why should any class of witnesses be
protected? No victim of crime, after all, is spared the trauma
of crime's effects - and the severity of the trauma does not
necessarily mirror the nature of the crime," the judge said.
Cleland called the motions for pseudonyms "complicated, even
controversial."
NO TWEETS, EMAILS FROM COURT
The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape said last week it
would not be in the best interests of public safety to force
alleged Sandusky victims to reveal their true identities.
"Sex offenders continue their behaviors until they are
caught and stopped, and the only way that we know who those
people are is when victims are brave enough to come forth and
tell us," said PCAR spokeswoman Kristen Houser.
Judge Cleland also issued a ruling Monday barring reporters
from using Twitter or email to post reports on the trial from
the courthouse.
In his response to major media companies, which wanted him
to clarify his decorum order governing the use of electronic
media during the proceedings, Cleland said journalists may use
their electronic "tools of the trade" to write quotes and
details about the unfolding case.
But he said they may not tweet or email "any form of
communication to any person or device either in or out of the
courthouse or courthouse annex."
The New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street journal, the
Harrisburg Patriot-News, the Pennsylvania Newspapers Association
and others wanted Cleland to modify his decorum order to allow
the verbatim tweeting and emailing of courtroom events, which
reporters have done at every pre-trial event to date.
Cleland said allowing tweets or emails during jury selection
and the trial might "impact the judge's ability to assure a fair
trial could be conducted."
