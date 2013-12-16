Dec 16 Six men from the United States and
Switzerland have been indicted on suspicion of pocketing at
least $5.6 million from investors who were told the cash was
being put into high-yield European equities and debt offerings,
the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.
The scam persisted for four years, ending in October, and
ensnared at least 12 investors - identified in court papers only
by their initials - who were bilked of amounts ranging from
$200,000 to $1.2 million, the indictment said.
Three of the suspects were arrested last week, while three
others remain at large, a Justice Department statement said.
The men were indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury
in Nevada and each charged with one count of conspiracy and
between 5 and 21 counts of wire fraud and securities fraud. In
addition to the possibility of decades in prison and hefty
fines, the men face the forfeiture of assets linked to the
scheme.
The conspirators used a Swiss firm, Malom Group AG, to
promote the investments, producing phony bank statements that
showed large deposit balances at major European banks, the
Justice Department said.
When the victims of the scheme became suspicious and
demanded their money back, the defendants promised to provide
refunds but never did, the indictment said. When two of the
investors posted a complaint about the scheme on the website
Ripoff Report, one of the men threatened to sue them if they
didn't remove it, the indictment adds.
The court documents also said that four of the defendants
sought to hide their proceeds by not filing tax returns with the
Internal Revenue Service.
The men were identified as Anthony Brandel, 46, and Joseph
Micelli, 59, who were taken into custody in Las Vegas, as well
as James Warras, 67, who was arrested in Wisconsin. Still at
large are Sean Finn, 44 of Montana, and Martin Schlaepfer, 55,
and Hans-Jurg Lips, 50, both of Zurich, Switzerland.
Court documents identify Schlaepfer as Malom Group AG's
chief executive officer and Lips as its chairman and head of its
structured finance group. Warras directed the company's U.S.
operations and Finn acted as a broker who recruited victims and
referred them to the others, the Justice Department said.
Micelli, a disbarred former attorney, told potential
investors that he was the company's "compliance officer," and
Brandel directed a related Nevada firm, MY Consultants Inc,
which purported to review potential investments with the
company, according to court documents.
The names of the attorneys representing the defendants were
not immediately available.
The case was investigated by the FBI's Las Vegas Field
Office, with the Securities and Exchange Commission conducting a
parallel civil investigation. Swiss prosecutors in Zurich
assisted in the investigation, the Justice Department said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Bernard Orr)