April 25 Two former and two current security screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have been arrested on drug trafficking and corruption charges, accused of taking payments to allow passage of large drug shipments, authorities said on Wednesday.

One drug courier was in state custody in the case and another courier was expected to surrender on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney based in Los Angeles said in a statement. (Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)