July 2 A Chinese woman has been arrested and
charged with trying to steal patented U.S. seed technology as
part of a plot to smuggle types of specialized corn from farm
fields in the U.S. Midwest for use in China, authorities said on
Wednesday.
The woman, Mo Yun, is married to the founder and chairman of
a Chinese conglomerate that runs a corn seed subsidiary. She and
her brother, Mo Hailong, worked together and with others to
steal the valuable corn seed from Iowa and Illinois, according
to law enforcement officials. Mo Hailong was indicted and
arrested in December.
Mo Hailong is director of the international business of the
Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co, a part of DBN Group,
which is run by Shao Genhuo. DBN operates a corn seed subsidiary
called Kings Nower Seed, according to Nicholas Klinefeldt, U.S.
Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.
Mo Yun is married to Shao Genhuo, said Klinefeldt.
The others involved in the conspiracy include employees at
U.S. seed companies who provided locations where experiments
with the genetically altered seeds took place; or they provided
gene sequencing information for the bio-engineered seeds,
according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the
Southern District of Iowa.
Both Iowa-based DuPont Pioneer, the agricultural unit of
DuPont, and Missouri-based Monsanto, two of the
world's largest agricultural seed companies, have said they are
cooperating with federal authorities in the ongoing probe.
The investigation began after DuPont Pioneer security staff
detected suspicious activity in fields where the company was
testing new types of seed, and notified authorities.
Both Monsanto and DuPont develop and sell genetically
altered seeds that are coveted by many farmers because they help
farmers fight insect and weed problems, and can yield more in
adverse growing conditions. But the seed technology is patented
and the seeds are higher priced than conventional seeds.
