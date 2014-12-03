NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. prosecutors are
reconsidering a 50-year sentence for a convicted robber and drug
dealer, after a judge on Wednesday suggested they call U.S.
Attorney General Eric Holder to ask him whether it was fair to
"punish" a man for rejecting a plea deal and opting for a trial.
Randy Washington, 27, the Bronx man who faced the lengthy
term after turning down a 10-year plea deal and getting
convicted at trial, had been scheduled for sentencing in New
York federal court on Wednesday.
But the hearing was adjourned so prosecutors could rework a
deal carrying a shorter sentence, after U.S. District Judge
Richard Sullivan repeated his criticism that the 50-year
mandatory minimum sentence appeared to "punish" Washington for
going to trial.
Sullivan even suggested prosecutors call Holder himself to
ask if their actions comport with his recent directive
cautioning prosecutors against routinely using the threat of
harsher sentences to induce defendants to plead guilty.
"He won't look with pride on what you're doing here today,"
Sullivan said.
The case has highlighted the debate over prosecutors' use of
so-called sentencing enhancements following plea negotiations.
The Obama administration has pushed to reduce sentences for
some offenders as crime rates have declined and the prison
population has grown to unsustainable levels.
In September, Holder issued a memo advising prosecutors to
avoid employing the prospect of longer mandatory minimum prison
terms in plea talks.
Sullivan cited the memo Wednesday in criticizing the
sentence for Washington, who was convicted of robbery, narcotics
and related charges.
In July, Sullivan said the potential 50-year term was legal
but "unnecessary and unjust" and in a rare move pushed Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office to seek a reduced
sentence.
In response, prosecutors offered to drop a 10-year
enhancement based on a prior felony conviction for Washington.
They separately offered Washington a new 25-year deal, which
Washington rejected as it included an appellate waiver, a
provision Sullivan questioned on Wednesday.
"I'm not sure there's great consistency in the position that
says, 'We agree that 50 years is too long, but it's too long
only if you give up your appellate rights,'" he said.
After prosecutors consulted with Bharara himself, Assistant
U.S. Attorney Telemachus Kasulis told Sullivan they would
consider a 25-year deal without requiring Washington to waive
all of his appellate rights.
Sentencing was rescheduled for Dec. 12. A Holder spokeswoman
did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and David Gregorio)