Convicted California serial killer Rodney Alcala is pictured in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool

NEW YORK Convicted California serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the "Dating Game" killer thanks to his appearance on the television game show more than 30 years ago, was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison on Monday for murdering two New York women in the 1970s.

Alcala, 69, already on death row in California for killing four women and a 12-year-old girl in that state, was extradited to New York in June to face charges in the slayings of flight attendant Cornelia Crilley, 23, and Ellen Hover, 23, the daughter of a nightclub owner.

The cold case unit of the Manhattan district attorney's office brought charges against Alcala last year after conducting more than 100 new interviews with witnesses.

A Manhattan judge sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison on Monday.

A professional photographer, Alcala lured his victims by offering to take their pictures, according to authorities.

Crilley was found strangled in her Manhattan apartment in 1971. Hover's body was found in Westchester County, north of New York City in 1977. (Additional reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Steve Orlofsky)