NEW YORK Jan 21 Former drug executive Martin
Shkreli plans to assert his right against self-incrimination and
remain silent if he is forced to appear at a congressional
hearing in Washington next week about drug prices, according to
a letter seen by Reuters.
Shkreli's lawyer informed the U.S. House Committee on
Oversight and Government Reform of his intent not to answer
questions and asked the committee that Shkreli be excused from
appearing, Chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, wrote in
the letter dated Wednesday to Shkreli's lawyer.
Shkreli, who created a firestorm last year for raising the
price of a lifesaving medicine by more than 5,000 percent, is
separately facing federal criminal charges that he defrauded
investors.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and David Ingram in New York;
Editing by Andrew Hay)