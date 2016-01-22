NEW YORK Jan 22 The Federal Trade Commission is
investigating Turing Pharmaceuticals for possible antitrust
violations following the company's decision to raise the price
of a life-saving medicine, a lawyer for former Chief Executive
Martin Shkreli wrote on Friday.
The probe was disclosed in letter to members of the U.S.
House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Thursday
from Baruch Weiss, Shkreli's lawyer, as grounds for why he would
not answer questions at a hearing about drug prices next week.
In a letter seen by Reuters, Weiss said Shkreli would
"gladly cooperate" with the committee and produce documents if
it granted immunity to the controversial former drug executive.
But even if that happened, it would not occur before
Tuesday's hearing, "so there is no reason on that account for
Mr. Shkreli to appear" at it, Weiss wrote in the letter.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)